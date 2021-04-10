Small scale industries to remain functional during two-day lockdown

Small scale industries in Bhosari will continue operations over the weekend after an approval from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) municipal commissioner.

All workers who will be commuting for work will have to carry company identity cards, according to the fresh directives.

“We had a discussion with the PCMC commissioner, and he has allowed small scale industries to operate,” said Abhay Bhor, president, Forum of Small Scale Industries Association.

Employees working in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Bhosari, have already suffered due to inconvenient public transport.

“Many workers are still not able to come as there is no frequent bus transport facility available. If we keep companies closed, then it will be a big blow as most of the companies in Bhosari don’t have holidays on Sunday,” added Bhor.

“If we keep our company closed for two days then the workflow gets disturbed as we have an off on Thursday,” said Pankaj Rao, who works at MIDC Bhosari.