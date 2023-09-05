News / Cities / Pune News / Techie duped for 4.74 L in courier fraud

Techie duped for 4.74 L in courier fraud

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 05, 2023 11:27 PM IST

As per the complaint filed by the victim Akshay Santosh Deshpande, 27, resident of Bhumkar Chowk, Wakad, he was duped by a team of cyber fraudsters on Monday at around 10:30 am

PUNE: A 27-year-old software engineer from Wakad was duped by cybercriminals to the tune of 4.74 lakh in a case of courier fraud.

Police said that the complainant, who works in a multinational company, received a call from one of the accused posing as a representative of a courier company who informed Deshpande that his courier contained illegal items.
Police said that the complainant, who works in a multinational company, received a call from one of the accused posing as a representative of a courier company who informed Deshpande that his courier contained illegal items. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the complaint filed by the victim Akshay Santosh Deshpande, 27, resident of Bhumkar Chowk, Wakad, he was duped by a team of cyber fraudsters on Monday at around 10:30 am.

Police said that the complainant, who works in a multinational company, received a call from one of the accused posing as a representative of a courier company who informed Deshpande that his courier contained illegal items.

Later the accused transferred the call to another person, who claimed to be from the Police Department. As per the complaint, the imposter threatened the victim that his bank accounts were on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as illegal money transactions were made from his account.

For the investigation purpose, the perpetrators forced the complainant to transfer 4.74 lakh in three different transactions and duped him.

Assistant Police Inspector Anil Lohar, Wakad Police Station said, “Cybercriminals threatened the complainant over illegal items in courier sent by his name and later duped him to the tune of 4.74 lakh.’’

A case has been registered at Wakad Police Station under IPC sections 420, 419, and sections 66(c), (d) of the Information Technology Act 2008.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
Sign out