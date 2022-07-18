Solapur BJP vice-president booked for rape

Pune: The Deccan police have booked Solapur district Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Srikant Appasaheb Deshmukh for rape after a 37-year-old woman released a video on social media alleging that Deshmukh cheated her.

Deshmukh has been booked under Sections 376, 377, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR was lodged on July 17 and the incident took place between December 2021 and 2022, the complaint states.

According to the police, the victim is from Pune and Deshmukh had got in touch with her citing that he had divorced her wife three years ago. He took her to different places like Mumbai, Pune, Solapur and Sangli where he allegedly sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage and also threatened her.