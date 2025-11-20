Solapur floods wash away 12,124 hectares of farmland, 20k farmers affected

Pune: During this year’s monsoon, Solapur district faced its most severe flooding in recent memory, leaving thousands of farmers devastated as vast stretches of farmland were washed away. After the waters receded, the district administration conducted panchnamas and has since submitted a detailed compensation proposal to the state government. Solapur, India. Sep 27, 2025 - An aerial view of the flood-affected Hatur village in the Solapur district shows the impact of heavy rains that have been battering Marathwada and Western Maharashtra. In just the past four days, eight people have lost their lives, and more than 150 villages have been affected by the intense downpour. Solapur, India. Sep 27, 2025 . (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

According to the report accessed by Hindustan Times, 19,891 farmers across 11 talukas lost a combined 12,124 hectares of farmland.

Another 529 farmers saw 335 hectares rendered uncultivable due to heavy deposits of silt, mud, and sand. In all, the administration has recommended ₹57.58 crore in relief for 20,421 affected farmers, pending final approval from the state government.

Solapur district collector Kumar Ashirwar said, “The floods caused unprecedented destruction in Solapur, and the administration has ensured that every affected farmer is accounted for. We have submitted a detailed proposal to the state government, and we are committed to securing timely compensation for all flood-hit families.”

Mohol was the worst-affected taluka, where 5,735 farmers lost 4,227 hectares of land. In Madha, 4,290 farmers were hit across 3,366.50 hectares. Karmala and Mandrup (Upper Tehsil) also reported extensive losses. Moderate damage was recorded in Akkalkot and Barshi, while North Solapur, South Solapur, Mangalwedha, Pandharpur and Sangola saw comparatively smaller but still significant impacts. Overall, the data shows that Mohol and Madha suffered the heaviest destruction.

Farmers said they have been left with nothing to restart cultivation.

Shailesh Kshirsagar, a farmer from Madha, said, “My entire field, almost five acres, was swept away. There is nothing left now, not even the soil I worked on for years. The water took away my crops, my investment and my hope for this season. Government compensation is the only support I can depend on.”

Another farmer, Gundappa Patil from Karmala, said, “When the floodwaters entered our village, we could only save our families. When we returned, our fields were buried under a layer of silt. Clearing it will take months, and we have no resources left. We are waiting anxiously for government aid.”