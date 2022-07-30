Some candidates will have to contest elections from other wards on OBC quota

Many existing sitting candidates, mainly men from the open category, missed the chance to contest the municipal elections from their wards after the civic body held a lottery to decide Other Backward Class (OBC) seats on Friday.

The Supreme Court on July 20 accepted the recommendations of the Banthia commission to apply 27 per cent OBC reservations in local body elections in Maharashtra.

Additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade, said, “Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has a total of 173 seats, among these 46 are reserved for OBC candidates. There is a total of 58 wards and the OBC seats were decided as per the lottery in these wards. So, 57 wards have 3 candidates each and one ward has two candidates.”

As the OBC quota is implemented in some wards, existing sitting candidates will have to either contest the election from other wards or ask either their family members to contest the election.

In some wards, there are many candidates from the general male category. As OBC and women reservations are implemented in these wards, the candidates are upset and thinking of contesting from other wards.

