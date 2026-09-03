Sound system operators oppose blanket ban during festivals

The Pune District Sound, Light and Generator Owners Association on Wednesday urged the administration not to impose a blanket ban or excessive restrictions on sound systems during festivals, saying they are willing to follow prescribed noise limits and timings but fear losing their livelihood if sound systems are prohibited. He also warned of protests if the decision is not taken back.

He said the association had this year accepted bookings only from mandals that had given written assurances that they would not ask operators to increase the volume. (HT)

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“We are ready to follow the rules, but do not impose a ban on sound systems or restrictions that will leave us without a livelihood,” said association president Ganesh Kalbhor.

He said the association had this year accepted bookings only from mandals that had given written assurances that they would not ask operators to increase the volume.

“Plasma systems, sound walls and competition between mandals when they come face-to-face during processions result in excessive noise during Ganeshotsav. We accept that this causes inconvenience to ordinary citizens, children, senior citizens and patients. We will operate sound systems within the limits prescribed by the courts,” Kalbhor said.

However, he said completely shutting down sound systems during festivals would adversely affect thousands of people dependent on the business in Pune.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is the main business period of the year for us, during Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav. We accept the decision to restrict sound systems to four tops and four bases. We also accept the ban on laser lights and pressure horns. We support action against deafening noise,” Kalbhor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is the main business period of the year for us, during Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav. We accept the decision to restrict sound systems to four tops and four bases. We also accept the ban on laser lights and pressure horns. We support action against deafening noise,” Kalbhor said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that sound system operators who earlier conducted annual business worth ₹20-25 lakh were now struggling to earn even ₹25,000-50,000 because of the restrictions.

More said the administration should reconsider the restrictions on sound systems during processions.