Police seize sound systems at six spots, log 148 noise violations

Pune: Pune police on Wednesday seized sound systems at six locations during processions for allegedly using plasma and pressure-mid equipment despite clear instructions against their use, while action is being initiated in 148 cases where noise levels exceeded the prescribed limits, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Thursday. Pune police on Wednesday seized sound systems at six locations during processions and initiated action in 148 cases where noise levels exceeded the prescribed limits. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Police conducted more than 1,000 noise-level checks at different locations across the city when many groups took out processions on account of Eid. Kumar said sound levels were found to be above the prescribed limits at 148 locations. Legal action is now being initiated against those responsible in all 148 cases under the applicable noise pollution rules.

“During one of the processions, we had made it clear that plasma and pressure-mid systems should not be used, which was complied with by many groups. However, at six locations, these systems were found in use. We seized all six sound systems and have initiated legal action,” Kumar said.

The action comes ahead of the Ganpati festival, when noise pollution and the use of high-powered sound systems during processions are likely to come under increased scrutiny. Police have been holding discussions with Ganesh mandals and other stakeholders to work out the arrangements for processions, including the number and type of sound systems that can be used.

The commissioner said the police had called an all-party meeting and were also holding discussions with Ganesh mandals as part of preparations for the festival. He said plasma systems, laser lights and pressure-mid equipment would not be permitted during processions.

“If they are used, we will seize them,” Kumar said.

Discussions are also underway on the number of bass and top speakers that should be allowed during processions. Kumar said the proposal under discussion was to permit four bass and four top speakers during processions. Some mandals have sought permission for six to eight bass and top speakers for programmes held at open spaces. However, no final decision has been taken on the demand.

The police are also monitoring noise levels during dhol-tasha rehearsals, with residents raising complaints over excessive noise. Kumar said action would be taken wherever the prescribed limits are breached.

The commissioner said the police would continue to monitor noise levels and enforce the prescribed limits during the festival season.