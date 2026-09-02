NHRC seeks report from MPCB on Ganeshotsav noise violations

PUNE: Even as Pune prepares for its annual date with Lord Ganesh – the use of DJs, Dolby sound systems, and traditional musical instruments continuing to be a contentious issue – the longstanding dispute over noise pollution during its Ganeshotsav has now reached the national level. Taking cognisance of a complaint filed on August 25 by Pune resident Sharad Kelkar against the use of high-powered sound systems, DJs and loudspeakers by public Ganesh mandals in violation of noise regulations, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to submit a detailed, action taken report (ATR) within two weeks on allegations of violation of prescribed noise limits during the festival. The complaint has also raised concerns over the use of powerful laser beams during festivities and processions, alleging that they could pose risk to people’s eyesight. Acting on a complaint over alleged violations of noise limits by mandals, NHRC has directed MPCB to submit a detailed action-taken report within two weeks. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Observing that the allegations, prima facie, appear to raise issues concerning human rights, a bench headed by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo on September 1 issued notice to the MPCB chairman, directing the state pollution control authority to submit a detailed ATR within two weeks.

The NHRC has sought details of the legal and regulatory framework governing noise levels during the Ganesh festival, including the permissible limits for Dolby/DJ sound systems. It has asked the MPCB to clarify whether a licensing or permission mechanism exists for such systems, how many permissions were issued over the past one year, and which authority is empowered to grant permissions or no objection certificates (NOCs). Furthermore, the commission has sought details of the number of challans, preventive orders and notices issued for noise limit violations during the past year. The MPCB has also been directed to provide details of action taken against the violations and the authorities responsible for enforcement. The commission has asked that the report be submitted through email in addition to the prescribed procedure.

When contacted, Kelkar said, “Every year, there are assurances but the problem remains”. He said that the issue resurfaces every year as Ganeshotsav approaches, despite repeated assurances that celebrations will be conducted responsibly and following the prescribed norms. “Every year when the festival approaches, everyone says that we will celebrate it in a joyous manner and follow discipline. But in reality, nothing seems to be done to resolve the noise pollution issue. Despite multiple complaints, the issue persists, and so far, no strong legal backing has been provided to effectively address noise pollution during the Ganesh festival,” Kelkar said. He said that he approached the NHRC hoping that the issue will get a serious institutional response. “I therefore registered a complaint with the NHRC, and the commission has now sought a detailed report from the MPCB. I hope this will bring greater accountability and ensure that the existing noise pollution norms are properly implemented,” Kelkar said. While Ganeshotsav organisers and mandals maintain that it is an integral part of Pune’s cultural identity, residents and activists have repeatedly raised concerns over excessive noise and its impact on the quality of life and public health.