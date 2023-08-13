Southern Command undertakes initiative to conserve biodiversity of Pune Cantonment

The Southern Command HQ of the Indian Army has embarked upon a journey of converting the Pune Cantonment into a biodiversity park in order to preserve the rich flora and fauna in the area.

Tiranga tunnel at Pune Cantonment (HT PHOTO)

As a part of the project, many activities have been planned including a tree census, setting up Tiranga tunnel, development of biodiversity parks, gardens and tree avenues, said officials.

A tree census and documentation project were carried out in the Pune Cantonment. Simultaneously, QR code-enabled boards were installed on select trees, which besides providing instant access to scientific information about the trees also creates a sense of connection with nature and its vital role in sustaining life. The tree census has gathered crucial data about the region’s flora, enabling better conservation strategies and promoting ecological preservation.

The survey has been executed with the help of trained experts from the Society for Environment and Biodiversity Conservation (SEBC), Pune, and Trees for The Future (TFTF), Ratnagiri.

Under the Tiranga tunnel initiative, the Southern Command combines the creation of environmental awareness through the medium of the colours of our national flag being depicted uniquely through the flora.

Another important initiative will include the development of biodiversity parks, the creation of lung shaped garden in the Race Course, the creation of tree avenues, the establishment of a Nakshatra Udyan, and the restoration of natural habitats and water bodies.

Despite its urban setting, the cantonment is home to a surprising array of flora and fauna. It serves as a microcosm of the Western Ghats’ biodiversity, providing a haven for birds, butterflies, and other wildlife. The Pune cantonment boasts a remarkable diversity of plant and animal species, many of which are endemic to the region. Therefore, their preservation gains vital importance, said officials.

