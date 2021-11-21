Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Southern Command launches military exercise
pune news

Southern Command launches military exercise

Pune: Pune-based Southern Command on Saturday launched a military exercise in Rajasthan and Gujarat
National War Memorial at Southern Command in Pune. Southern Command on Saturday launched a military exercise in Rajasthan and Gujarat. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: Pune-based Southern Command on Saturday launched a military exercise in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Named Dakshin Shakti, the exercise with troops aims to validate the battle readiness and operational effectiveness of troops of Southern Army in an integrated and futuristic battlefield scenario.

In addition to conventional military tactics, the exercise will be aimed at stress testing new concepts of war fighting in all domains, including air, space, cyber, electronic and information warfare. A key focus of the exercise would be on exploitation of new and indigenous technologies like advanced light helicopter (weapon system integrated), Dhruv, swarm drones and enmeshing of artificial intelligence to provide a cohesive intelligence, surveillance and recce architecture.

The exercise is conducted against the backdrop of the soon to emerge Integrated Theatre Commands that give major emphasis on tri-service integrated operations. Testing of sensor to shooter grids by employing surveillance and air assets networked with land-based operational and tactical vectors in addition to manoeuvre by mechanised formations would establish Southern Command as a network centric force in a theaterised environment, according to the Southern Command press statement.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP