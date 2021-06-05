Southwest Monsoon enters Maharashtra, city to receive rainfall until June 7

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest Monsoon has entered southern part of Maharashtra on Saturday. Pune on Saturday again reported rainfall of 3mm in Shivajinagar and 34.1mm in Lohegaon.

Pune has all features of Monsoon as of Saturday.

“On June 6, Pune is likely to see the onset of monsoon. As of Saturday, Pune received two days of consecutive rainfall. Winds were predominantly westerly and clouds are typical monsoon types. If adjacent areas get rainfall the northern limit of Monsoon can pass through Pune. However, from June 7 until June 11, the rainfall activity over the state will reduce,” said Kashyapi.

As per IMD, cloudy weather with rainfall towards the evening will continue in Pune city until June 7.

On Saturday, Pune reported a day temperature at 31.1 degree Celsius and night temperature at 21 degree Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that as of Saturday, there is an offshore trough, that is extended low pressure area from south Maharashtra to south Kerala coast

“At the same time there is one upper air circulation adjacent to the Konkan and Goa coast. Because of these two weather systems, the southern part of Maharashtra is getting continuous rainfall for the last 48 hours. So now monsoon is active now over Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur district,” said Kashyapi.

He added that by June 6, Monsoon may advance in some more parts of Maharashtra.

“Monsoon will be active by June 6 over the southern part of Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada as well. After that from June 7, the rainfall activity over Maharashtra will reduce,” said Kashyapi.

He further noted that along the west coast, the monsoon has advanced more quickly than predicted whereas on the east coast side, the advancement is not much as of now.

The northern limit of monsoon passes through the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Harnai, Solapur, Raichur, Karnool, Tirupati and Cuddalore.