Home / Cities / Pune News / Space reserved for amenities used for garbage dumping on Baner-Pashan link road
pune news

Space reserved for amenities used for garbage dumping on Baner-Pashan link road

The proposed amenity spaces on the Baner-Pashan link road next to Star Bazaar is turning into a garbage dumping area
By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 08:14 PM IST
HT Image

The proposed amenity spaces on the Baner-Pashan link road next to Star Bazaar is turning into a garbage dumping area.

For the past few weeks, the garbage dump next to Star Bazaar on Baner-Pashan link road is growing in size right beside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) board announcing it as reserved space for amenities.

The Baner-Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust (BPLRWT) has been fighting for years to see it complete.

“The Baner-Pashan link road has no amenity spaces of any kind and we have been fighting for one for the past five years. We have written several letters to the authorities but despite having a private builder ready to develop the amenity space, but the PMC did not do anything despite multiple reminders from BPLR,” said Ravindra Sinha, member of the Baner-Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust (BPLRWT).

The plot of 1,500 square meters was to be developed as a garden but has now become a dumping ground.

“Earlier, there was a sorting shed for the waste pickers nearby and it is now causing people to drop garbage onto the amenity space as it is empty,” said one of the residents from a nearby society, preferring to be anonymous.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bharat Bandh fails to evoke any response in Pune

PMC hikes five per cent rent on new properties from April 1, 2021

No need for President's rule in Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

HSC, SSC students protest at Shaniwarwada, taken in custody and released

The Baner-Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust (BPLRWT) has been demanding that the sorting centre be shifted elsewhere, but now it is causing more problems with people using the empty plot as a dumping ground.

“We have been writing to authorities, to corporators to build a park or a garden and the proposal is also with the PMC,but nothing has been done so far,” said Rajendra Chuttar, president of BPLRWT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP