Space reserved for amenities used for garbage dumping on Baner-Pashan link road

The proposed amenity spaces on the Baner-Pashan link road next to Star Bazaar is turning into a garbage dumping area.

For the past few weeks, the garbage dump next to Star Bazaar on Baner-Pashan link road is growing in size right beside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) board announcing it as reserved space for amenities.

The Baner-Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust (BPLRWT) has been fighting for years to see it complete.

“The Baner-Pashan link road has no amenity spaces of any kind and we have been fighting for one for the past five years. We have written several letters to the authorities but despite having a private builder ready to develop the amenity space, but the PMC did not do anything despite multiple reminders from BPLR,” said Ravindra Sinha, member of the Baner-Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust (BPLRWT).

The plot of 1,500 square meters was to be developed as a garden but has now become a dumping ground.

“Earlier, there was a sorting shed for the waste pickers nearby and it is now causing people to drop garbage onto the amenity space as it is empty,” said one of the residents from a nearby society, preferring to be anonymous.

The Baner-Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust (BPLRWT) has been demanding that the sorting centre be shifted elsewhere, but now it is causing more problems with people using the empty plot as a dumping ground.

“We have been writing to authorities, to corporators to build a park or a garden and the proposal is also with the PMC,but nothing has been done so far,” said Rajendra Chuttar, president of BPLRWT.