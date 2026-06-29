Special teams formed for 30 black spots safety audit in Pune

Pune -

New Delhi, India - July 06, 2023: Spot of accident where three people were killed and eight others sustained injuries after a van collided with a DTC bus on the flyover near Loni Gol Chakkar in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar in New Delhi on Thursday, July 6, 2023.(HT PHOTO)

In a bid to improve road safety and reduce fatal accidents, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has appointed special officers to carry out detailed inspections of all 30 identified accident-prone locations (black spots) within its jurisdiction. The decision was taken through an order issued on June 27 by Pune deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale.

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As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, each of the 30 black spots will be assigned a designated officer responsible for carrying out comprehensive field inspections, identifying the causes of recurring accidents, and recommending immediate corrective measures. To ensure seamless coordination among the various departments involved and to address any issues that may arise during the exercise, assistant regional transport officer Vinda Gurave has been appointed as the nodal officer for the campaign.

The road safety drive will not be limited to the transport department alone. It will involve coordinated participation from multiple agencies, including the transport department, Pune city traffic police, Pune rural police, road construction authorities, international road safety organisations, and other concerned non-governmental organisations. The collaborative approach is intended to ensure that engineering, enforcement and safety-related issues are addressed comprehensively.

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{{^usCountry}} The inspection will also cover accident-prone stretches identified by the Pune rural police and the Pune city traffic branch. During the surveys, officials will examine technical shortcomings in road infrastructure, including faulty road design, inadequate speed-calming measures, the absence of proper traffic signs and directional boards, poor visibility, and other engineering deficiencies that may contribute to road accidents. Based on the findings, the teams will recommend immediate and long-term remedial measures to improve safety at these locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inspection will also cover accident-prone stretches identified by the Pune rural police and the Pune city traffic branch. During the surveys, officials will examine technical shortcomings in road infrastructure, including faulty road design, inadequate speed-calming measures, the absence of proper traffic signs and directional boards, poor visibility, and other engineering deficiencies that may contribute to road accidents. Based on the findings, the teams will recommend immediate and long-term remedial measures to improve safety at these locations. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhosale said, “The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to adopting a coordinated and scientific approach towards road safety. The appointment of dedicated officers for each black spot will ensure focused inspections and accountability, while the nomination of assistant RTO as the nodal officer will facilitate effective coordination among all participating departments. The objective is to identify the root cause of accidents at each location and implement timely engineering and administrative interventions to minimise road crashes and save lives.”

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