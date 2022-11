The Central Railways will run special trains between Pune and Danapur in Bihar.

The Pune-Danapur Special 03288 will leave Pune at 5 am on November 9 and arrive at Danapur at 9.15 am the next day. The 03287 Special will leave Danapur at 4.40 pm on November 7 and arrive at Pune at 10.30 pm the next day.

The halts of the train are Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

The train will have three AC-2 tier, nine sleeper class, seven general second class coaches and two second class luggage-cum-guard’s brake vans.

The bookings will open on November 6 at passenger reservation system (PRS) locations and website www.irctc.co.in.