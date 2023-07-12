Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Speculation on Rohit’s proximity to BJP

Speculation on Rohit’s proximity to BJP

ByAbhay Khairnar
Jul 12, 2023 12:24 AM IST

The former National Students Union of India’s (NSUI) state president had previously contested the assembly elections twice on Congress ticket from Kasba assembly and got defeated

Pune: Following the announcement made by Rohit Tilak, vice-president of Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the recipient of the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2023, speculation is rife that the Congress state secretary may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days.

Speculation is rife that Tilak may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days. (HT PHOTO)

The former National Students Union of India’s (NSUI) state president had previously contested the assembly elections twice on Congress ticket from Kasba assembly and got defeated.

When asked about BJP entry, Rohit said, “There is no truth in such statements. The Tilak national award is a non-political programme and the previous recipients have been people following different political ideologies. We have also invited Sharad Pawar for the function.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP