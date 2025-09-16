Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
Speed trails underway for Amalner-Beed DEMU service

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 05:58 am IST

The Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) service on the Amalner–Beed railway section is set to be inaugurated soon, with speed trials currently underway as part of the commissioning process, and scheduled to continue till September 16, said officials.

Authorities have also issued a safety advisory for residents and the public living along the tracks. (HT)

Once operational, the Amalner–Beed DEMU service is expected to provide improved rail connectivity in the region and benefit thousands of commuters who currently rely on road transport.

Officials of Pune Division of Central Railway stated that the trial runs are crucial for verifying track strength, signaling systems, and overall safety standards before the introduction of passenger services.

“At present, we have to depend on buses or private vehicles for traveling between Beed and other towns. A direct rail service will not only save time but also be more affordable. We are eagerly waiting for the official launch,” said Sunil Patil, a resident of Beed.

