Speed up giving permanent ownership to Panshet flood-affected in Sahakarnagar, Padmavati: Maha

PUNE: The Maharashtra government on Monday called a meeting to speed up the process of giving Panshet dam flood-affected citizens staying in the Sahakarnagar and Padmavati areas permanent ownership of the lands that had been given to them on long lease as part of the rehabilitation efforts in the wake of the Panshet dam flood.

After the Panshet dam flood, the state government had rehabilitated several citizens in the Sahakarnagar.

After the Panshet dam flood, the state government had rehabilitated several citizens in the Sahakarnagar and Padmavati areas, giving them lands on long lease. In 2019, the state government decided to give these citizens permanent ownership of the lands by applying the 1976 rates. However, citizens were unable to pay the fees due to the Covid-19 pandemic among other reasons.

Against this backdrop, Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday called a meeting to speed up the process of handing over these lands permanently by applying the 1976 rates.

MLA Madhuri Misal, who represents these areas, said, “The Panshet dam flood-affected were given plots on long lease. In 2019, the Maharashtra government decided to give these citizens permanent ownership of the lands by applying 1976 rates. Due to Covid-19 and various administrative reasons, citizens were unable to pay the fees. Now, the guardian minister has instructed that the process be speeded up.”

“Once the ownership is completed, the nominees and family members will get ownership. These citizens will be able to avail bank loans or buy or sell these plots without requiring the government’s permission,” Misal said.