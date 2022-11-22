Speeding car crashes into three vehicles in Chakan

A speeding car rammed into three vehicles, injuring three people in Chakan on Sunday. One of the three persons is critically injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment, while the other two escaped with minor injuries. As per police, the collision happened at around 4.30 pm near the Reliance petrol pump in Chakan.

According to reports, the speeding car was on its way to Nashik via Chakan. Vinod Chavan, who was injured in the accident, has filed a case in this case.

Chakan police have booked an unknown car driver for negligent driving and violating relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to cops, the complainant’s bike was hit by an onrushing car near Alandi Phata, causing him groin and finger injuries.

Within 100 metres of the first crash, the same car collided with another biker before dashing into a car approaching from the opposite direction.

Prima facie, police suspect that it could be a case of drink and drive as the driver lost control of the car on a crowded street. After the mishap, the unknown accused fled the spot.

A team of Chakan police are probing the case and is analysing CCTV footage in the area to ascertain the identity of the miscreant.