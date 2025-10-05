SPM English School empowers class 8 students to build patriotism

SPM English Medium School, under Principal Rama Kulkarni’s leadership, is shaping socially responsible citizens through its flagship initiative, ‘Mera Desh Meri Pehchaan’. Aimed at Class 8 students, the program focuses on combating addictions, including social media dependency, through awareness sessions, interactive activities, and creative projects. In collaboration with the Lakshya Foundation, students are inspired by personal interactions with armed forces officers like Col. Sachin Ranndale and Maj. Maitrayee Dandekar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A unique feature of the program is the interaction between students and decorated officers from all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces. Visual presentations and interviews provide students with an immersive experience of the valour and determination required at the borders, inspiring them to develop a strong sense of responsibility and patriotism,” said Kulkarni

The program promotes values such as discipline, dedication, and patriotism through the 3S's and 4D's framework.