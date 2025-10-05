Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    SPM English School empowers class 8 students to build patriotism

    A unique feature of the program is the interaction between students and decorated officers from all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces

    Published on: Oct 5, 2025 3:36 AM IST
    By Kimaya Boralkar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    SPM English Medium School, under Principal Rama Kulkarni’s leadership, is shaping socially responsible citizens through its flagship initiative, ‘Mera Desh Meri Pehchaan’. Aimed at Class 8 students, the program focuses on combating addictions, including social media dependency, through awareness sessions, interactive activities, and creative projects.

    In collaboration with the Lakshya Foundation, students are inspired by personal interactions with armed forces officers like Col. Sachin Ranndale and Maj. Maitrayee Dandekar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
    In collaboration with the Lakshya Foundation, students are inspired by personal interactions with armed forces officers like Col. Sachin Ranndale and Maj. Maitrayee Dandekar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

    A unique feature of the program is the interaction between students and decorated officers from all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces. Visual presentations and interviews provide students with an immersive experience of the valour and determination required at the borders, inspiring them to develop a strong sense of responsibility and patriotism,” said Kulkarni

    In collaboration with the Lakshya Foundation, students are inspired by personal interactions with armed forces officers like Col. Sachin Ranndale and Maj. Maitrayee Dandekar. The program promotes values such as discipline, dedication, and patriotism through the 3S’s and 4D’s framework.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Pune News/SPM English School Empowers Class 8 Students To Build Patriotism
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes