Sports academy director booked in cheating case

The airport police have booked a man for cheating his colleague for ₹ 37 lakh by asking her to invest in the sports firm and later reneged on the promise. The complainant in her FIR stated that Anuj Kumar Baburam, 47, a resident of Porwal Road, allegedly lured her into investing in the sports business for badminton court, café, yoga and promised to share the profit, but later denied it. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The crime took place at Smashers Arena Sports Academy in Lohegaon between December 22, 2023, till July 3, 2024.

The complainant in her FIR stated that Anuj Kumar Baburam, 47, a resident of Porwal Road, allegedly lured her into investing in the sports business for badminton court, café, yoga and promised to share the profit, but later denied it.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, said police.