 Sports academy director booked in cheating case - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sports academy director booked in cheating case

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 05, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The crime took place at Smashers Arena Sports Academy in Lohegaon between December 22, 2023, till July 3, 2024

The airport police have booked a man for cheating his colleague for 37 lakh by asking her to invest in the sports firm and later reneged on the promise.

The complainant in her FIR stated that Anuj Kumar Baburam, 47, a resident of Porwal Road, allegedly lured her into investing in the sports business for badminton court, café, yoga and promised to share the profit, but later denied it. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The complainant in her FIR stated that Anuj Kumar Baburam, 47, a resident of Porwal Road, allegedly lured her into investing in the sports business for badminton court, café, yoga and promised to share the profit, but later denied it. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The crime took place at Smashers Arena Sports Academy in Lohegaon between December 22, 2023, till July 3, 2024.

The complainant in her FIR stated that Anuj Kumar Baburam, 47, a resident of Porwal Road, allegedly lured her into investing in the sports business for badminton court, café, yoga and promised to share the profit, but later denied it.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Sports academy director booked in cheating case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On