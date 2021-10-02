SPPU exams: 1,100 students found cheating, half from engineering stream

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) examination department has caught over 1,100 students cheating in the online format conducted for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the second semester.

Students were found using wrongful ways like asking answers from others, leaving computer screen and opening another window by the proctored monitoring method used by the varsity. The maximum number of students who used unfair means belonged to the engineering department. SPPU has imposed fine on these students and cancelled their exam paper.

As per the proctored method used by the SPPU examination department, students can appear for the test from anywhere by using smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computers. The minute movements of the students are captured and monitored by the system and those found using unfair means is given warning three times before they are disqualified for the exam.

As per the information given by the SPPU examination department, around 6,05,000 students appeared for 4,200 different subjects for various courses under SPPU. The results were declared within 48 hours after the student had appeared for the exam. Similar to first semester’s examination, the exams were conducted in online mode with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) method.

“A total of 1,100 students from different departments were found cheating in the examinations. They have been fined and will have to reappear for the paper. Those found cheating in more than one paper will find their semester cancelled,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.

“Taking screenshots of the examination paper and sharing it on social media are considered as malpractices,” said Kakade.

Kakade said, “In the second semester exams, of the 1,100 students found cheating, over 650 students were from the engineering stream,” he said.