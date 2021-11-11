SPPU flyover work to commence soon: Officials

PUNE The multilevel flyover construction work at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) chowk is set to start soon. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), traffic police and contractor held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the new plan.

PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Sihas Diwase, planning officer Vivek Kharwadkar, MLA Siddharth Shirole, road department head VJ Kulkarni and traffic police officers were present for the meeting.

Shirloe said, “Within a few weeks, flyover work at SPPU chowk will start on the ground. The new plan is comprehensive and will help to address the traffic problem in the busy chowk.”

During the lockdown, PMRDA demolished the flyover at SPPU chowk near E-Square and it was decided to erect a new flyover and underpasses at the same chowk along with the metro corridor. The PMC has approved the design for the same and will bear the cost of underpasses.

Tata company has been appointed for undertaking the flyover work. It requested PMC to shift service lines as well as present the design to traffic police.

It is decided that traffic police would chalk out the plan while work is in progress.