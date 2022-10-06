SPPU hikes fees from this academic year, students unhappy

After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has nearly doubled the fees of its courses across departments and also the fees of affiliated colleges in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. However, student organisations and students, especially from rural areas, are opposing the decision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the information shared by the SPPU, the fees of courses offered by its departments of management, commerce, mathematics and electronic science as also the fees of traditional courses offered by all of its affiliated colleges have been increased from this academic year. The university decided not to increase the fees in the past two years owing to the pandemic. However, the hike was necessary for the university and its affiliated colleges to be able to run and accordingly, the same was implemented.

Professor Sanjeev Sonawane, pro vice-chancellor, SPPU, said, “Several departments of the university are currently run on a self-finance basis and the faculties in these departments haven’t been recruited by the government. Their salaries and other facilities given to students and running of the entire department needs huge funds. To keep running these departments smoothly and provide better facilities to our students, it was necessary to hike the fees this year.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, student organisations have come out strongly against the fee hike. Kuldeep Ambekar, student and president, Students Helping Hand organisation, said, “Due to Covid, students did not go to colleges or the university campus over the past two years and now, they want to return but this heavy fee hike has become a hurdle for them. The university cannot suddenly double the students’ fees as many of the students and their families are still trying to emerge from the losses they have undergone over the last couple of years. It is difficult for most of us to pay thousands of rupees in fees and so, there is a fear that students may leave their education in between.”