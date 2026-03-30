SPPU issues draft guidelines for 4th year under NEP 2020 rollout

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) issued draft guidelines on Friday for implementing the fourth year of undergraduate programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These guidelines detail the academic structure, eligibility criteria and administrative processes for colleges. Pune, India - Oct. 4, 2017: SPPU main building in Pune, India, on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

The move follows the Maharashtra government’s April 20, 2023 resolution, based on which the university already introduced the new curriculum framework from the 2023-24 academic year in autonomous colleges and university departments, and from 2024-25 in affiliated colleges.

As per the guidelines, the fourth year offering Honours (FYUGH – Four-Year Undergraduate Programme Honours) and Honours with Research (FYUGR – Four-Year Undergraduate Programme Honours with Research) will roll out from 2026-27 in autonomous institutions and 2027-28 in affiliated colleges.

The university clarified that the fourth year will be academically equivalent to the first year of a postgraduate programme, marking a significant shift in undergraduate education structure.

Students seeking admission to the fourth year must have completed three years of UG education with a minimum CGPA of 7.5, no backlogs, and must be registered on the ABC-NAD (Academic Bank of Credits – National Academic Depository) portal. Reservation policies will be implemented according to state government norms.

Colleges already running postgraduate programmes in the same subject will be allowed to start the Honours fourth year without additional procedures.

The university stated that it will issue the final framework after incorporating directions from Maharashtra State Academic and Research Council (MAHASARC) and any subsequent government resolutions.