SPPU orders probe into allegation of fake degree sold for 3 lakh

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has constituted a fact-finding committee after receiving a complaint alleging that a varsity employee offered to procure a fake Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree for ₹3 lakh without the candidate having to secure admission or appear for examinations.

The memorandum alleged that ₹70,000 was accepted in advance through a digital payment platform. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The complaint names Ramesh Mukhekar, an employee in the university’s finance and accounts department, and alleges that he demanded ₹3 lakh to arrange the degree for the son of a rickshaw driver.

According to the complainant, the deal was finalised for ₹1.5 lakh, of which a portion was allegedly paid to the employee. Suspicion arose after the student received what appeared to be a fake degree certificate bearing the name “University of Pune” instead of “Savitribai Phule Pune University”, which the institution has been known as since 2014. The complainant subsequently approached the university authorities.

In a separate memorandum submitted to the university on July 1, Republican Party of India (RPI) youth city president Dhammaratna Gaikwad alleged that a racket was operating in the name of SPPU by issuing fake marksheets, degree certificates and examination results without students completing the admission process or appearing for examinations.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have demanded an independent and impartial investigation, along with strict action against everyone found responsible,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have demanded an independent and impartial investigation, along with strict action against everyone found responsible,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The memorandum alleged that ₹70,000 was accepted in advance through a digital payment platform. It claimed that copies of mobile chats, financial transaction records and the alleged forged academic documents had been submitted to the university as evidence.

The RPI warned of a statewide agitation if strict action is not taken.

Complainant Mahesh Kadam said, “Students cheated in the name of SPPU is an extremely serious matter. A fair inquiry should be conducted and no one responsible should receive protection.”

“We have received a complaint and a panel has been constituted to verify the authenticity of the allegations and ascertain their scope. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” a SPPU official said.

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Praful Pawar, officiating registrar, SPPU, said, “The committee is expected to submit its report within the next two days.”