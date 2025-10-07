Edit Profile
    SPPU prof elected president of ACM Pune Professional Chapter

    Professor Nitin Patil is computer science department faculty and IT Services director at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 4:36 AM IST
    By Kimaya Boralkar
    Pune: Professor Nitin Patil, computer science department faculty and IT Services director at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has been elected president of ACM Pune Professional Chapter on Monday.

    Pune University campus
    Pune University campus

    Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) is the world’s largest international computing society dedicated to advancing computing as science and profession. The ACM Pune chapter organises technical workshops, research dialogues, industry–academia collaborations, and startup-driven initiatives.

    Patil said, “The ACM Pune Professional Chapter serves as a bridge connecting education, industry, and research.”

