SPPU prof elected president of ACM Pune Professional Chapter

Pune: Professor Nitin Patil, computer science department faculty and IT Services director at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has been elected president of ACM Pune Professional Chapter on Monday. Pune University campus

Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) is the world’s largest international computing society dedicated to advancing computing as science and profession. The ACM Pune chapter organises technical workshops, research dialogues, industry–academia collaborations, and startup-driven initiatives.

Patil said, “The ACM Pune Professional Chapter serves as a bridge connecting education, industry, and research.”