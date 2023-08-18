SPPU sees drop in regular degree admissions

Pune: The preference for professional degree courses because of wider employment opportunities has seen a considerable drop in applications for admission to postgraduate degree courses at various departments of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges this academic year.

A network of private universities set up at various districts of the state, including Pune, offering innovative employment-oriented professional degree courses has received many applications. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While SPPU sees students not only from Pune, Ahmednagar, and Nashik, but also from other districts of the state seeking admission, the number has decreased over the last few years. It has been reported that some departments in arts have not received any admission application.

“As traditional courses do not get immediate employment, many go for job-oriented courses. The number of students taking admission in postgraduate courses in colleges has decreased. The scenario will change after the implementation of the new education policy,” said MG Chaskar, dean of faculty of science and technology, SPPU.

A network of private universities set up at various districts of the state, including Pune, offering innovative employment-oriented professional degree courses has received many applications.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Students aim to earn money by getting a job immediately after graduation. Hence, takers for postgraduate courses have decreased,” said professor Yashwant Kumar.