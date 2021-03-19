Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune varsity senate meeting to be held online today
pune news

Pune varsity senate meeting to be held online today

The annual budget of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be presented in Saturday’s senate meeting which will be held online
By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Some of the senate members had earlier demanded to conduct the meeting offline, as last year due to the connectivity and technical issues the members faced inconvenience. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The annual budget of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be presented in Saturday’s senate meeting which will be held online. Due to the increasing number of Covid cases in the state, the decision was taken by the SPPU administration to hold the meeting online.

At least 78 senate members from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar will attend the online meeting.

Some of the senate members had earlier demanded to conduct the meeting offline, as last year due to the connectivity and technical issues the members faced inconvenience. Santosh Dhore one of the senate members has given an application in this regards to the SPPU vice-chancellor, but as per new restrictions, only 50 people are allowed for public gatherings.

“Arrangements were done to conduct the senate meeting offline, but as the new restrictions are imposed a decision was taken to hold the meeting online. All the senate members will be provided with details of the meeting and budget presented,” said Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar.

The students, meanwhile, are expecting a student-centric budget for this year. “All the students and mostly from the rural areas and have suffered due to the Covid pandemic. Special allocations should be made for students fees, hostels and other facilities in this budget,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of the Students Helping Hand organisation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Businessman cheats partner of 84 lakh

22-kg marijuana seized from youth in Bibwewadi

Two booked for assaulting police constable in Hadapsar

Govt school in Pune receives cattle fodder instead of mid-day meal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP