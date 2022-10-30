SPPU senate member elections on November 27

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the schedule for its management council senate polls, which will be held on November 27 and results declared on November 29. The polls were long overdue after the earlier management council committee ended its tenure.

According to SPPU, the elections will be held for six posts of management council senate whose tenure completed in August this year. Of the posts, one will be reserved for woman and one for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidate. The elections will be held amongst its affiliated colleges in three districts - Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik.

Willing candidates should submit forms by November 10 and the last date for nomination withdrawal is November 12. The three voting centres for elections will be SPPU campus (Pune district), Sarda College (Ahmednagar district) and HPY College (Nashik district).

The last elections in 2017 saw major contest between Pragati Panel and Ekta Panel. The winners were former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar, former chief minister and now deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s cousin Prasenjit Fadnavis and others directly or indirectly linked with political parties.

