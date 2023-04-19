SPPU sets up panel to investigate ‘rap song’ case

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has set up a high-level committee to investigate the controversial “rap song” episode filmed at the main building of its premises. Prof Karbhari Kale, SPPU vice-chancellor, said the panel will submit its report within a month.

According to a statement issued by SPPU on Wednesday, “The controversial song was shoot on the premises of main building and other halls. Former director general of police Jayant Umranikar is heading the inquiry panel.”

The committee comprises SPPU senate members Bageshree Manthalkar; Prasenjit Fadnavis; eminent professor Captain Chandrashekhar Chitale (retired); Prof Vilas Adhav, director, Lifelong Learning and Extension Center and SPPU deputy registrar Munjaji Rasve.

Some youths had shot a rap video song in front of the university’s main building and auditorium carrying a bottle of liquor, sword and pistol. Police registered an FIR against the suspected youth after the varsity officials filed a complaint.

