SPPU signs MoU with 100-year-old Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya

PUNE In a bid to encourage students to learn new things about music, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday signed an MoU with Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya to start new courses and research programs in music.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The collaboration was done under the Lalit Kala Kendra department of SPPU and the century old Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya. On this occasion SPPU vice-chancellor prof Nitin Karmalkar was present along with SPPU Innovation cell director Apurva Palkar, Lalit Kala Kendra head Pravin Bhole, Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya president Pandit Vikas Kashalkar and vice-president Pandurang Mukhade.

“Under this collaboration we are going to have exchange of students, literature, faculties among other things between both the institutions. Also new courses will be developed in the music field and new projects for students will be launched. This MoU will certainly benefit many students as Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya has reached out to students from rural areas,” said prof Karmalkar.