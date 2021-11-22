SPPU student Priyanka Jawale selected as legal officer at MEA

PUNE Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) postdoctoral fellow Priyanka Jawale was recently selected by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as a legal officer at the ministry of external affairs (MEA), Government of India (GOI).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SPPU has started its unique postdoctoral programme, and Dr Priyanka Jawale is from its first batch of SPPU-Postdoctoral Fellowship (PDF) 2019.

Recently, the UPSC has announced the results for the higher positions that required certain years of experience in the specific field. Jawale is selected as a legal officer in the law and treaty division of the MEA.

The portfolio for the position requires looking after India’s international legal affairs. UPSC conducted the selection process for the six positions of the legal officer for the ministry of external affairs, but ultimately from all over India, only three candidates were selected based on their subject expertise and required skills.

Jawale is PhD in nuclear energy laws, and now her postdoctoral research work is in the domain of space laws, particularly ‘The use of nuclear in space exploration: Law and policy’, under the mentorship of senior professor Durgambini Patel, at the department of law, SPPU.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jawale is working in the area of nuclear energy laws and space laws and policy. Earlier, Jawale had participated and presented her research work at the international conference organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations specialised organisation in the area of concern.

Jyoti Bhakre, head of the department of law, said, “Jawale should be appreciated for the hard work and for selection under work profile.”