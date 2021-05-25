SPPU students panic after results declared without practical grade

Some students of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) panicked after they saw a ‘F’ grade next to their practicals in the results declared by the university’s examination department on Tuesday. Several students reported that they are not able to see the internal marks given by the college and practical marks whereas some received a ‘fail’ or an NA’ remark in their mark sheet.

This technical snag is affecting their online application for the second semester exams starting next month.

“After I completed my exams through the student login id, I tried to check my result, but my college internal marks were not shown on it. Also, at one of the practical subjects it was showing NA, if the practicals are not conducted due to Covid pandemic then why the NA remark is given. It is all confusing for us and I am worried whether I will be able to appear for the next semester exams,” said Pratik Karade, a second year Bachelor of Science student.

Currently, the first semester exams are underway where more than 10.5 lakh students are appearing for 3,700 subjects in the online mode.

The exam which began on April 10 is being conducted of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) method in online mode. The university’s SPPU Edutech Foundation is conducting the exam. It was instructed to all affiliated colleges of SPPU that they should conduct practicals and internal tests before June 15 and start submitting their marks to SPPU.

The results which are declared by SPPU are only showing marks of the written online exams, and before the subjects having practical marks are either showing NA or a fail remark. As the colleges were closed due to the Covid pandemic, no practical sessions were held for students and majority of the colleges have not yet sent their internal marks to the university.

“Students are in a state of confusion and also worried about their exams subsequently their future career. Most of the students are now applying for higher studies courses once they finish the second semester the admission process would start. But if they are declared fail or not given internal marks, it will impact on their results and further to get the admissions. This issue is due to the lack of coordination between SPPU and college administrations which needs to be improved,” said Kuldeep Ambedkar, a student and president of Students Helping Hand organisation.

SPPU’s examination and evaluation department has given a clarification about the issue saying that these results are temporary and are given only for the reference of the students. “The results which are declared now are temporary results just for the students to know their marks in the online written exams. Once we get the internal marks and practical marks from all the colleges, we will declare the final results of both first and second semester combine. Students need not worry about their results, or any other issue related to the exam,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.