SPPU to allow students to complete 20% PG syllabus online

Based on the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to allow students to complete 20% of the syllabus of postgraduate courses through the massive open online course (MOOC) or Swayam online platform from the forthcoming academic year 2023-24.

Towards this end, a committee was formed under SPPU pro-vice chancellor, professor Sanjeev Sonawane, as per the information shared by the university. To outline the implementation of the recommendations of this committee, a report was submitted which has been approved by the university, according to SPPU officials.

“Twenty per cent of the syllabus of postgraduate courses in SPPU and all its affiliated colleges as well as recognised institutions will be allowed to be completed through the online mode from the academic year 2023-24. However, the online mode for degree courses will be implemented from the academic year 2024-25. The university has also clarified that this online course will be allowed only for optional or extra credit,” Sonawane said.

‘Study in Ireland’ fair in Pune on February 18

A roadshow has been organised under ‘Education in Ireland’ for students desirous of studying in Ireland. The roadshow will be held in Pune on February 18 and will host 16 of the top Irish higher education institutes under one roof.

The fair, being organised at the Sheraton Grand Hotel between 12 pm and 4 pm, will be open to all those aspiring to study abroad and they will have an opportunity to interact with the faculty and representatives of Irish colleges and universities. Students and parents will be able to discuss eligibility, programmes on offer, and scholarships particular to a degree programme.

Ireland’s ambassador to India, Brendan Ward, said, “Irish universities are ranked among the top 5% globally and offer a chance to get a worldclass education with a diverse student body- which makes it a preferred location for higher studies for international students. Ireland has also achieved a high visa clearance rate for international aspirants. With the two-year stay-back visa option, students can leverage the dynamic plethora of economic opportunities the nation has to offer.”

