SPPU to develop ‘Nakshatra Garden’ inside campus

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration has now decided to develop a ‘Nakshatra Garden’ inside the university near the servants’ quarter
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration has now decided to develop a ‘Nakshatra Garden’ inside the university near the servants’ quarter.

The actual work of the garden will start soon and in the near future another tourist attraction spot will be developed inside SPPU.

SPPU has a long history, and the main building is a heritage building itself, and every year tourists come to visit the building out of curiosity. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the university campus is closed for the public, but earlier there were heritage walks organised for the public inside the SPPU campus. There is an underground tunnel from the main building, which was developed and through that the heritage walk was taken.

According to the information given by the SPPU administration, a new garden called ‘Nakshatra Garden’ is going to be developed on the university premises.

It will be close to the servants’ quarter and inside the Hatti Talaw area in the university.

The funds will be raised under the CSR initiative and the construction work will begin shortly.

