SPPU to host 126th convocation ceremony

PUNE: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will host its 126th convocation ceremony on September 29, marking one of the largest academic gatherings in the state. The event will take place at around 11.30 am in the Irawati Karve Social Science Complex of Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Auditorium. On this occasion, degrees, diplomas and certificates will be conferred upon as many as 98,821 students from various faculties.

Out of the total graduating batch, 78,609 students will receive undergraduate degrees while 19,577 will be awarded postgraduate degrees. In addition, 270 students will be awarded diploma certificates, 259 will receive Ph D degrees, 103 will be awarded postgraduate diploma certificates, while the M Phil degree will be conferred upon three scholars. The convocation will recognise academic excellence with the distribution of 89 gold medals to 54 meritorious students. The faculty of science will receive the highest number of gold medals, with 30 students from this discipline being recognised for their performance. The balance of achievement between male and female scholars has been noteworthy this year, with 27 gold medals awarded to women.

Furthermore, the convocation reflects the wide range of disciplines represented at the SPPU, with thousands of graduates from commerce, engineering, management, law, pharmacy, arts and sciences, among others. Engineering alone accounts for 32,781 graduates, while commerce follows with 20,500 graduates. The faculty of science will have 18,301 students graduate; while management will see 10,223 students graduate; arts 5,620; law 3,954; and pharmacy 4,078. Smaller but significant contributions also come from faculties such as education, technology, architecture, mental and moral sciences and physical education.

Meanwhile, the ceremony will be attended by several distinguished guests. Maharashtra’s minister for higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil will grace the occasion as the guest of honour while professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), will be present as the chief guest. The university leadership including vice-chancellor professor Suresh Gosavi; and pro-vice chancellor professor Parag Kalkar will also be present along with faculty representatives, students and members of various boards.