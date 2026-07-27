SPPU to serve as co-organiser of 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will serve as a co-organiser of the 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. Officials said the decision was taken on Saturday at the management council meeting.

The university renewed its agreement with the Indian Institute of Clinical Research & Management (IICRM) to launch the Advanced Course in Clinical Research with Artificial Intelligence (ACCRAI). (HT)

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As part of the initiative, the university and its affiliated colleges will organise a series of literary and cultural programmes, seminars and conferences across the campus. The event will be held from January 28 to 31, 2027, at the SPPU campus.

The management council also approved a series of key proposals aimed at strengthening academic quality, research, industry collaboration, skill development, sports infrastructure and student welfare.

The university renewed its agreement with the Indian Institute of Clinical Research & Management (IICRM) to launch the Advanced Course in Clinical Research with Artificial Intelligence (ACCRAI).

An MoU with the Pune Knowledge Cluster Foundation (PKCF) will facilitate lectures, workshops, faculty development programmes, conferences and joint research and development activities under the university’s innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives.

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{{^usCountry}} The university signed an agreement with Medallion Shooting Foundation, Pune, for the training and maintenance of its shooting range through the board of sports and physical education, among other agreements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The university signed an agreement with Medallion Shooting Foundation, Pune, for the training and maintenance of its shooting range through the board of sports and physical education, among other agreements. {{/usCountry}}

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New courses approved under NEP 2020

As part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the council approved several new academic programmes.

The faculty of humanities received approval for a 44-credit advanced course in digital humanities and archiving.

Under mechanical and material technology, the university approved seven new foundations and advanced courses focusing on emerging technologies, including drone piloting, electric vehicle (EV) repairing, CAD-CAM 3D design, CNC/VMC operations and industrial robotics.

The council also approved the fourth-year curriculum for the BE in advanced communication technology and a revised postgraduate curriculum for ME mechanical engineering (EV technology).

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In line with NEP 2020, the council approved a revised degree nomenclature for engineering programmes in autonomous (BTech) and non-autonomous (BE) colleges.