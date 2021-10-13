SPPU to start internship programme for commerce students

The students studying in the last year of Bachelor of Commerce (B Com) will now get hands-on training in the last semester. The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) from this academic year has started a 60 hours compulsory internship programme for students studying in the last semester and has tied up with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for the same.

At least 20,000 students will benefit from the internship and will get a monthly stipend of ₹2,500.

“This would be a 60-hour internship programme in which every student in his/her last semester will work at the chartered accountant firm for 15 days up to three months. Through this outcome-based education system, students will get practical work knowledge apart from theoretical studies. The work office should be around 2 to 4 km away from the house of the student and accordingly, we have tied up with the CA firms in three districts - Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar,” said Parag Kalkar, SPPU dean - faculty of commerce and management studies.

Earlier this year SPPU had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ICAI in this regard.

“Later from next year, we are planning to make the internship compulsory for around six months, not only with the CA firms but also with the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICWA) and Company Secretary (CS) firms. Already we are in talks with the organisational bodies,” he said.

“Currently, there are around 57,000 commerce students in SPPU affiliated colleges out of which 20,000 students are in last year. Through this practical internship work they would study tally, excel sheet, Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments and income tax-related works actually at the firm office,” added Kalkar.

Chandrasekhar Chitale, ICAI Central Council member CA, said, “The commerce branch has a great response from the students. However, they lack practical knowledge. With the help of chartered accountants, these students will get practical knowledge and work experience.”

