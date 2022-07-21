SPPU training programme to make students industry-ready

PUNE: The ‘placement and corporate relations cell’ of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started a four-day training programme at the university campus to make students ‘industry ready’; it will start with the training of the university’s professors. The programme will be conducted in a phased manner in all colleges affiliated to the university.

The faculty development programme has been organised in collaboration with Infosys through the Centre for Employability and Improvement of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar; Prasenjit Fadnavis, member, SPPU management council; Clifford Pai, Infosys; and Sanjeev Mehta, mentor, placement cell of the university, were present at the launch of the programme on Wednesday.

Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice chancellor, SPPU, said, “Professors should not look at training as a ‘tick mark activity’ but reflect on how they will change themselves and the way they teach based on the knowledge gained from it. Students should also be aware of their culture and local needs while making them industry ready.”

Pawar said, “The university campus is not limited to 55 departments but consists of eight lakh students and professors in nearly 1,000 affiliated colleges. This training programme has been organised to make students ‘industry ready’ and it starts with the professors of the university. This programme will be conducted in all colleges affiliated to the university in a phased manner.”

While Pai said, “There are 46% women in Infosys and 17% of them are in higher officer positions. Infosys has conducted many trainings so far and we intend to create the best students and faculty expected by the industry.”