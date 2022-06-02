Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

SPPU vice-chancellor appoints two deans

PUNE The new vice-chancellor (V-C) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Professor Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, appointed two deans for the various streams in the varsity
HT Image
Published on Jun 02, 2022 11:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

As the tenure of the earlier deans ended last week, two new deans have been appointed while two others have been retained, as per SPPU officials.

Prof Vijay Khare, director of SPPU’s international centre, has been appointed dean, faculty of humanities and Prof Deepak Mane, has been appointed dean, faculty of interdisciplinary studies. While Prof Manohar Chaskar has been retained as dean of the faculty of science and technology and Prof Parag Kalkar is dean of the faculty of commerce and management.

