SPPU pro V-C to be appointed today

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) vice-chancellor (V-C) will appoint the pro V-C at the management council meeting to be held on Saturday. (HT FILE)

The selection of pro V-C was to be held at the SPPU management council meet on July 22. However, the state director of higher education and technical education department, Shailendra Deolankar attended the meet and discussed other issues without announcing the name of pro V-C. Professor Parag Kalkar, professor MG Chaskar, Professor Sanjay Chakane, professor Ashok Chaskar and professor Vijay Khare were in the race before the latter two were not in the fray.

“The names of professor Chaskar, dean, science and technology science, SPPU and another name from Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati are making the rounds. Professor Kalkar, former management council member professor Chakane and SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar’s names have also been discussed for the post,” said a senior SPPU official on condition of anonymity.

SPPU vice-chancellor professor Suresh Gosavi has authority to select the pro V-C. After being elected on June 6, 2023, the SPPU V-C was expected to appoint the pro V-C within next 8-15 days. However, the selection has been stalled for 81 days.

