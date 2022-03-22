SRA await state government approval for new development policy

PUNE The Pune Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) which had initiated a survey of the Patil Estate slums at Shivajinagar in October 2021, is still waiting for the state government approval on the new development policy to implement the redevelopment project.

Rajendra Nimbalkar, chief executive officer, SRA Pune, said, “We have done the survey but work could be taken forward only after the new development policy of SRA gets approval from the state government. The permission of the 300 square foot carpet area has been given, but since it is a high-density project, it will require permission from higher authorities. We have also provided a few technical suggestions.”

According to SRAs redevelopment plan, the Patil Estate slum would be developed in the next four years. “The SRA policy has been submitted to the government. Post their approval, we will start work on other projects as well,” added Nimbalkar.

According to officials, the land on which the sums have mushroomed, was initially alloted to COEP in the late 1980s. However, it could not be brought to use due to the encroachments. Gradually, the number of shanties on this land has increased substantially.

In Pune city, 28% population reside in slums, occupying only 4% land, living without basic amenities, as per official data.

The state government constituted the SRA to improve slums and give better homes to slum dwellers free-of-cost by developing these plots. The scheme is being implemented with the help of private builders. SRA is a separate organisation working for slum redevelopment.

The state government approved the Pune SRA’s new development policy in October, clearing the decks for slum dwellers to get more carpet area. Developers too are set to get some benefits as free sale will be allowed and they will be less dependent on the transfer of development rights (TDR).

28%- population of Pune city reside in slums

465- declared slums in Pune city, that houses 1.65 lakh families

14.85%- population of Pimpri-Chinchwad reside in slums