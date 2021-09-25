Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Pune News / SRA projects in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad to see more carpet area, taller buildings
pune news

SRA projects in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad to see more carpet area, taller buildings

The state government has given nod to the Pune Slum Rehabilitation Authority’s (SRA) slum development plan with slum dwellers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad now getting more carpet area
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Bhimale complex, a SRA building in Pune. The state government has given nod to the Pune Slum Rehabilitation Authority's (SRA) slum development plan with slum dwellers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad now getting more carpet area.

Pune: The state government has given nod to the Pune Slum Rehabilitation Authority’s (SRA) slum development plan with slum dwellers now getting more carpet area. Developers are also set to get benefits as free sale would be allowed and they would be less dependent on the Transfer of the Development Rights (TDR).

In the new plan, a timeframe has been assigned to developers depending upon the number of homes between 18-48 months. The decision is expected to benefit the approximately 600 slums in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Pune SRA had submitted the proposal of the new rules for the slum development projects two years ago. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that though the approval from the state government came late it was necessary.

“Pune SRA would publish a draft of the new plan and invite suggestions and objections. After that it would be finalised. The decision came late, but it was necessary,” said Pawar while addressing the media in Pune.

Rajendra Nimbalkar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Slum Rehabilitation Authority, specified that as per the new plan, carpet area would be increased to 300 square feet from existing 269 square feet. Also, SRA buildings would no longer be restricted to 40 metre height.



“As the FSI was constant, developers did not have the scope for free sale. This hurdle has been removed now. Also, the percentage of consent required from the slum dwellers has been reduced to 51% from 70% for starting a new project,” said Nimbalkar.

“The recent approval of the new rules to slum rehabilitation projects in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has given a ray of hope to lakhs of people living in about 600 slums in both the cities. It would rejuvenate the stalled SRA projects and create an opportunity to have better habitat for these people,” said Nimbalkar.

