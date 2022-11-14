SSC, HSC: Pune ZP to take initiatives to improve pass percentage

A letter issued by Zilla Parishad (ZP), on Monday, states that in 2021-2022, 81 schools in the district had a pass percentage of below 80% in Class 10 and Class 12 exams. To improve results, various initiatives will be taken.

A district level committee will guide headmasters to take relevant steps to improve the score of schools.

Learning outcomes of students have seen a significant decrease during the two years of pandemic when the daily classes were online, noted officials.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune ZP said that there are 1,658 aided and partly aided schools in Pune district.

“In the academic year 2021-22, in Class 10, 136,274 students appeared and 130,386 passed. Whereas in Class 12, 124,721 students appeared and 113,974 passed. However, 81 schools have a pass percentage of below 80%. To improve the overall results of these schools, various initiatives will be undertaken,” said Prasad.

He added that the school headmasters are to take an important role in these initiatives.

“These initiatives will span over 75 days starting from November 15. To pass the students, forms of all eligible candidates should be filled. The target is to increase the number of candidates in the first class by 5 per cent as compared to academic year 2021-22. Also, there should be an increase in aggregate percentage of students by 5 per cent. For instance, if 10 students have secured 90 per cent, next year minimum 10 students should score more than 95 per cent. Also, the number of students who have scored the highest marks should be increased by 5 per cent,” said Prasad.

He added that all headmasters should submit an action plan to the education officer by November 20.

“This plan should be presented at district level. A committee comprising various experts will be formulated to monitor the same,” said Prasad.

Speaking about the action plan, Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune district principals’ association, said that a district level online meeting is organised on November 15. “A meeting is organised on Tuesday and headmasters from the district will provide their inputs regarding the same. The initiative will prove helpful for students in many ways,” said Gaikwad.