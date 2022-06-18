SSC results Pune: Topper with 100% a tabla player, student who works at hardware shop scores 35%
In Pune division five students scored a perfect 100%. Aayush Inamdar a student from the Maharashtra Education Society’s Balshikshan Mandir school is one among them.
Inamdar is a tabla player and got 490 marks out of 500 with an additional 10 marks in music, through which he managed to score 100 %.
“Along with daily studies I used to take time out for music, playing tabla and gave equal importance to everything in last one year. I mainly focused on writing practise which helped me during the written exams, as from last two years we were only studying through online mode. Now, I will be taking science stream and prepare to get admission in one of the IIT’s in the country,” said Inamdar.
Pune’s Shubham Jadhav has become the talk of the town after scoring 35 % in the SSC examination. Thirty five per cent the minimum score required for passing the SSC exam, the results of which were declared on Friday.
Jadhav a student from New English School Ramanbaug has scored a perfect 35 % . Jadhav is a resident of Ganj peth area and works in a hardware shop. Coming from an economically backward family, Jadhav secured t 35 marks in all five subjects. “I feared while checking the results. When the result was uploaded, all my friends came running to me as I had secured exact 35% and cleared the exam. I happy to that I have not failed and managed to just pass,” said an elated Jadhav.