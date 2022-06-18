SSC results Pune: Topper with 100% a tabla player, student who works at hardware shop scores 35%

In Pune division five students scored a perfect 100%. Aayush Inamdar a student from the Maharashtra Education Society’s Balshikshan Mandir school is one among them.

Inamdar is a tabla player and got 490 marks out of 500 with an additional 10 marks in music, through which he managed to score 100 %.

“Along with daily studies I used to take time out for music, playing tabla and gave equal importance to everything in last one year. I mainly focused on writing practise which helped me during the written exams, as from last two years we were only studying through online mode. Now, I will be taking science stream and prepare to get admission in one of the IIT’s in the country,” said Inamdar.

Shubham Jadhav from New English School Ramanbaug cored a perfect 35 %. (HT PHOTO)

Pune’s Shubham Jadhav has become the talk of the town after scoring 35 % in the SSC examination. Thirty five per cent the minimum score required for passing the SSC exam, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Jadhav a student from New English School Ramanbaug has scored a perfect 35 % . Jadhav is a resident of Ganj peth area and works in a hardware shop. Coming from an economically backward family, Jadhav secured t 35 marks in all five subjects. “I feared while checking the results. When the result was uploaded, all my friends came running to me as I had secured exact 35% and cleared the exam. I happy to that I have not failed and managed to just pass,” said an elated Jadhav.

