SSC results Pune: Topper with 100% a tabla player, student who works at hardware shop scores 35%
In Pune division five students scored a perfect 100%. Aayush Inamdar a student from the Maharashtra Education Society’s Balshikshan Mandir school is one among them.
Inamdar is a tabla player and got 490 marks out of 500 with an additional 10 marks in music, through which he managed to score 100 %.
“Along with daily studies I used to take time out for music, playing tabla and gave equal importance to everything in last one year. I mainly focused on writing practise which helped me during the written exams, as from last two years we were only studying through online mode. Now, I will be taking science stream and prepare to get admission in one of the IIT’s in the country,” said Inamdar.
Pune’s Shubham Jadhav has become the talk of the town after scoring 35 % in the SSC examination. Thirty five per cent the minimum score required for passing the SSC exam, the results of which were declared on Friday.
Jadhav a student from New English School Ramanbaug has scored a perfect 35 % . Jadhav is a resident of Ganj peth area and works in a hardware shop. Coming from an economically backward family, Jadhav secured t 35 marks in all five subjects. “I feared while checking the results. When the result was uploaded, all my friends came running to me as I had secured exact 35% and cleared the exam. I happy to that I have not failed and managed to just pass,” said an elated Jadhav.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
