SSPU, Energy Swaraj Foundation sign joint declaration to mitigate climate change impact
The Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU) is the first university in India to sign a joint declaration with Energy Swaraj Foundation as a part of their social obligation toward society
The Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU) is the first university in India to sign a joint declaration with Energy Swaraj Foundation as a part of their social obligation toward society.
The event was attended by dignitaries, teaching, non-teaching staff and students on Wednesday.
“The Energy Swaraj Yatra by SSPU is to create awareness among society about the importance of energy literacy and the impact of climate change on human society. Energy Swaraj Club will be conducting various activities in Symbiosis Skills and Professional University to reduce energy consumption as well as create awareness among society about the impact of climate change. Also, students and teachers will be given a task to make one classroom 100 per cent solar,” said Swati Mujumdar, pro-chancellor of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University.
“We have jointly agreed to create mass social awareness through social media about the importance of energy literacy for self and for others to reduce the impact of climate change on human society,” she said.
SB Mujumdar, president, SSPU president (chancellor), said, “Humanity is responsible for the climate change and human beings should differentiate between need and greed to solve the climate change impact.”
Dr Chetan Singh Solanki, founder of Energy Swaraj Foundation, said, “The present generation is the first and last generation to solve the climate change impact and time available is very limited.”
-
Ludhiana | ‘Pigs infected with African swine fever need to be culled’
As several African Swine Fever cases are being reported in pigs in Patiala district, veterinary experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Wednesday organised an online panel discussion with over 100 livestock farmers and informed them about measures to be taken up to protect pigs. Tele-advisory helpline numbers 62832-97919 and 62832-58834 have been shared through which farmers can contact the university on any working day.
-
SC prohibits Mumbai Metro from cutting any more trees in Aarey
New Delhi/Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited of strict action if any tree in Mumbai's Aarey Colony area has been cut in violation of the company's affidavit filed on August 5 in connection with the construction of a shed on 33 hectares of land inside Aarey. “In that case, you (MMRC) will not go ahead with any development work,” the bench said.
-
63K seats vacant after three regular rounds of FYJC admissions in Pune
A total 63,977 seats remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region after completion of three regular rounds of the first-year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions. In the third regular round, a total 55,040 seats were available for which 38,615 students were eligible out of which 12,253 students were allotted a college. Of the 12,253 students allotted a college, only 4,704 students took admission in the third regular round.
-
Pune hotelier assaulted over vargani refusal;establishments say mandals pressurise for high donation
The Pimpri police have booked four persons of a Dahi Handi mandal for allegedly assaulting a hotelier who refused to pay higher donation (vargani) for the event on August 21. Owner of Hotel Punjabi Tadka in Sant Tukaram Nagar Pimpri, Pawan Shivraj Nudnure filed a complaint with the Pimpri police station against the accused on Tuesday. Following which police lodged an FIR.
-
Thane Nagar police register extortion case against 3 for demanding ₹50L from TMC contractor
Following a court order, the Thane Nagar police registered an extortion case against Sonu Jalan, Ketan Tanna and Jay Tanna for demanding ₹50 lakh from a complainant who is a Thane Municipal Corporation contractor. The accused had filed a case in 2021 against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh and 27 others including several police officials for extorting ₹5Cr from them. He did not mention the complainant, Vikas Dabhade, 40, as extorting money.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics