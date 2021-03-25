Standing dead trees pose threat to Pune-Mumbai highway commuters

Pune: The standing dead trees lining the Dehu-Nigdi stretch of old Pune-Mumbai highway on both sides poses serious risk to commuters. The residents and those using the stretch on a regular basis have requested the authorities to remove at least fifty such dry trees that are posing risk of falling on heavy trucks and other vehicles that ply on the high-speed corridor.

Dehu road has reported two cases of fatal accidents of tree branches falling on two-wheeler riders leading to their deaths in 2020. The incidents have been brought to the notice of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) which supervises, controls and manages the highway by commuters and residents. The residents have also written to the Pune district collector seeking his intervention in the matter.

According to Dehu road resident Sagar Dhere, most of the trees had dried up during the past two years. “We have brought it to the notice of the district collector and MSRDC authorities seeking immediate removal of these trees as it is a threat to the lives of commuters and mostly two-wheeler riders.”

Mohan Deshmukh, a commuter, said, “We had a tough time last rainy season when a huge branch fell on our car with three occupants. Fortunately, it landed on the bonnet. The authorities should remove these dead trees and take steps to plant saplings.”

Pune collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “We will inform the MSRDC authorities and those incharge for highway maintenance to comply with the commuter demand and make highway safe for commuting.” The residents have also petitioned the highway police authorities seeking their assistance in addressing the issue.

MSRDC officials confirmed that there are many trees on the roadsides that may fall during inclement weather posing a serious threat to human life. Uprooting of these trees will be taken up after necessary clearances are obtained.