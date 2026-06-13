Startup Mantra: Building India’s ‘salt & sugar’ battery ecosystem

At a time when India is navigating the complex triad of energy security, environmental sustainability, and economic stability, a city-based deep-tech startup is offering a breakthrough solution rooted in simplicity—salt and sugar.

Rechargion has already established India’s first dedicated sodium-ion battery pilot plant at Venture Centre, Pune, says co-founder Vilas Shelke. (HT photo)

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Rechargion Energy, founded in 2021 by Vilas Shelke, a PhD in advanced materials, and his wife Manjusha Shelke, a PhD holder in chemical devices, is pioneering sodium-ion battery technology that could redefine how India stores and uses energy. In a world heavily dependent on lithium-ion batteries—and, by extension, on global supply chains dominated by a few countries—Rechargion’s innovation represents a bold step toward energy independence.

Problem area

India’s energy ecosystem is deeply vulnerable. Says Vilas, “For decades, the country has relied on imports—first for fossil fuels, and now for renewable energy components like lithium-ion batteries and solar panels. With no domestic reserves of lithium or critical minerals, and with global supply chains controlled largely by China, India’s energy ambitions face significant roadblocks.”

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{{^usCountry}} Despite strong policy pushes toward electric mobility and renewable energy, adoption remains slow. The reasons are clear: lithium-ion batteries are expensive, potentially unsafe under extreme conditions, and have limited lifespans. More importantly, India lacks an end-to-end domestic manufacturing ecosystem for these batteries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite strong policy pushes toward electric mobility and renewable energy, adoption remains slow. The reasons are clear: lithium-ion batteries are expensive, potentially unsafe under extreme conditions, and have limited lifespans. More importantly, India lacks an end-to-end domestic manufacturing ecosystem for these batteries. {{/usCountry}}

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Idea

Vilas thought - why not make batteries from abundant resources? And that led to the birth of their startup. Says he, “The answer was in sodium-ion batteries—built from materials that are not only abundant in India but also environmentally sustainable.

“Sodium, derived from common salt or soda, replaces lithium in the battery’s cathode. The anode uses hard carbon sourced from agro-waste such as sugarcane bagasse or coconut shells. This “salt and sugar” chemistry makes the technology inherently local, affordable, and scalable.”

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The foundation of the innovation comes from years of research by Shelke and his team at CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune. Leveraging government support through the “Lab to Market” initiative, Rechargion was launched in 2021 to commercialise this indigenous technology.

In 2024, the duo set up their pilot plant at Venture Centre with funding of ₹4 crore from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, ₹ 1.75 crore from Social Alpha, and ₹ 1 crore from the United Nations Industrial Development Foundation. Says Vijay, “We developed the battery and did trials on renewable energy from solar panels and an electric bicycle. This was evaluated by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in 2025.

From lab to market

With successful pilot deployments in renewable energy storage, micromobility, and drone applications, the company is now preparing for its next big leap. Rechargion is in the process of raising ₹50 crore to set up India’s first sodium-ion battery “mega-factory,” with an initial capacity of 20 MWh annually. This will be in the Talegaon industrial area. The long-term vision is to scale up to 300 MWh and eventually reach giga-scale production.

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The potential market is enormous. According to NITI Aayog, India’s battery demand could reach 250 GWh by 2030—a market worth several lakh crore rupees. “Yet, the country currently has no large-scale domestic manufacturing capacity,” rues Manjusha.

Competing globally, serving locally

Global battery giants like CATL and BYD dominate the lithium-ion market. However, sodium-ion technology presents a rare opportunity for India to carve out its own space. By leveraging local materials, optimising manufacturing processes, and focusing on cost competitiveness, Rechargion aims to deliver a truly indigenous solution—“of India, by India, for India.”

The company plans to serve a wide range of sectors, including renewable energy, electric mobility, telecommunications, agriculture, healthcare, and national infrastructure projects, involving organisations such as NTPC, Indian Railways, and defence services.

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The bigger picture

Rechargion Energy is not just building a battery—it is building a pathway to energy self-reliance. In a world where energy security is increasingly tied to geopolitical dynamics, innovations like sodium-ion technology could redefine national resilience. By turning everyday materials like salt and agricultural waste into high-performance energy storage solutions, this Pune-based startup is proving that the future of energy doesn’t always lie in rare resources—but in reimagining what’s already abundant. And in doing so, it may well power India’s next phase of growth.