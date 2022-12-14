State allocates 50 crore for Shiv Shrusti project

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced allocation of ₹50 crore for late Babasaheb Purandare’s dream project Shiv Shrusti at Ambegaon.

The state government had given the plan “mega project status” in 2017 and approved funds.

The inauguration of first phase of Shiv Shrusti by Union home minister Amit Shah was postponed.